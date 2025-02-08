Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.0% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $1,043.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $959.83 and a 200-day moving average of $912.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,063.00.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

