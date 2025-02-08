Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $1,321,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $124.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

