EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,717,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,512,198 shares.The stock last traded at $18.30 and had previously closed at $16.97.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EHang in the third quarter worth $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in EHang by 78.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the third quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

