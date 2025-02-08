Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.32 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 194.60 ($2.41). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.39), with a volume of 869,002 shares.
Edinburgh Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 192.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £711.08 million, a PE ratio of -857.27 and a beta of 0.78.
Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Edinburgh Worldwide
The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable.
