Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 157.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.7%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ECC opened at $8.96 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

View Our Latest Report on ECC

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.