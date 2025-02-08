e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.270-3.320 EPS.
e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance
NYSE ELF opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $221.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty
In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELF
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.