e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.270-3.320 EPS.

NYSE ELF opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $221.83.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Bank of America dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

