Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Price Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.06. 37,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 33,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Dolphin Entertainment from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 118,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 1.06% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

