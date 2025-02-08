DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

DLH Stock Performance

DLHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 71,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,761. DLH has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

In related news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 10,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,611.12. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 636,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 123,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DLH by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DLH by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 45,915 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of DLH by 654.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

