Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.64 and last traded at $55.64. Approximately 8,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 19,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.03.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Return International Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

