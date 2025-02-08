Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.08. 93,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 251,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $682.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 97,362 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

