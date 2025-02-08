Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 267503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTEGY. UBS Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

