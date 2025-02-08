Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.25 and last traded at $106.66. 1,471,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,174,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

