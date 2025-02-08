Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of DAR opened at $39.74 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

