D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $578.85 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $557.29 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.