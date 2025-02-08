D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $262,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

