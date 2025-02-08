D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,119.12. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

EXR opened at $156.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

