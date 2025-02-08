CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 0.3% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

