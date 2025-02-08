CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total transaction of $2,577,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at $332,218,084.88. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,565 shares of company stock worth $39,898,614 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $421.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $431.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.66, a PEG ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.