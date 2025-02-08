Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01), with a volume of 1613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Critical Metals Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £808,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Critical Metals is focused on acquiring and developing brownfield mining opportunities in the high-value critical metals space. The Company is focused on advancing low CAPEX and OPEX near-term production opportunities in order to generate short-term cash flow and build significant value for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.