COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33, Zacks reports. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.08%. COPT Defense Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.620-2.700 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.660 EPS.
COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $29.53 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.98.
COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.93%.
About COPT Defense Properties
COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.
