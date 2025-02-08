COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33, Zacks reports. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.08%. COPT Defense Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.620-2.700 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.660 EPS.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $29.53 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CDP. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

