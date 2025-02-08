Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.91. 378,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 538,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $925.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth $92,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth $108,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

