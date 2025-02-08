Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3,474.99 and last traded at $3,416.15, with a volume of 673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,443.00.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,179.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,162.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $20.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.42 by ($0.12). Constellation Software had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 77.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

