Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 216,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ET opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 94.85%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

