Conning Inc. Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in NIKE by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 22,968 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in NIKE by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

NKE stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

