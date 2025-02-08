Conning Inc. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $444.05 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

