Conning Inc. Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ONEOK by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.21 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

