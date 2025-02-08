Conning Inc. Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $205.32 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $207.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.55.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.73.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

