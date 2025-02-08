Conning Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,802,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $105,090,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,173.83. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,702 shares of company stock worth $20,965,306 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,007.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a PE ratio of 147.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,081.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $962.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

