Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Up 28.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) traded up 28.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 1,174,609 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 712% from the average session volume of 144,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.44.

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

