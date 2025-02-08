Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Appoints Nancy Lurker to its Board of Directors

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) announced in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company’s board of directors has approved the addition of Nancy Lurker to its board. The decision, made on February 3, 2025, follows a recommendation from the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Lurker’s appointment is effective as of February 4, 2025.

Nancy Lurker, aged 67, brings a wealth of experience to the board. She currently serves as the Vice Chair of the board of directors at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and has held various executive positions in prominent pharmaceutical organizations such as Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and PDI, Inc. Additionally, she serves on the board of directors of several other healthcare-related companies.

In line with Collegium Pharmaceutical’s non-employee director compensation policy, Lurker will receive an annual cash retainer of $50,000 and has been granted restricted stock units with a grant date value of $412,500. These equity awards will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued service.

Furthermore, an indemnification agreement has been established between the company and Nancy Lurker, ensuring protection for her service as a director.

The board of directors has confirmed that Ms. Lurker qualifies as an independent director under Nasdaq listing rules. There are no undisclosed arrangements between Ms. Lurker and any other individuals that influenced her selection, and there are no related party transactions requiring disclosure.

Collegium’s decision to expand its board and appoint Nancy Lurker reflects its commitment to enhancing its governance structure and leveraging diverse leadership expertise.

This article contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. The company will provide periodic updates on Ms. Lurker’s contributions to the board and any relevant developments.

