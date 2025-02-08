Coeur Mining Announces Amendment to Strategic Business Combination Transaction

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission an amendment to its strategic business combination transaction. On February 5, 2025, Coeur Mining, along with SilverCrest Metals Inc., 1504648 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company, Coeur Rochester, Inc., and Compañía Minera La Llamarada, S.A. de C.V., entered into an amendment to the Plan of Arrangement attached to the Arrangement Agreement.

The Amendment permits certain actions under the Plan of Arrangement to be taken on non-business days. Additional details regarding this Amendment can be found in the Exhibit 10.1 attached to the filing.

In a related development, Coeur Mining’s Board of Directors approved the appointment of N. Eric Fier and Pierre Beaudoin to the Board. This decision aligns with the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, with both new members set to serve until the 2025 annual general meeting of stockholders.

Mr. Fier, a seasoned Certified Professional Geologist and Engineer, brings over 35 years of international mining industry experience to the Coeur Board. Meanwhile, Mr. Beaudoin, a mineral processing professional with extensive operating and project development experience, has been contributing to the SilverCrest board since June 2018.

Furthermore, a Special Meeting was held on February 6, 2025, where important matters were brought to a vote. The Charter Amendment Proposal and the Stock Issuance Proposal were both successfully approved by stockholders, paving the way for Coeur Mining’s future plans.

Subject to meeting closing conditions outlined in the Arrangement Agreement, Coeur anticipates the completion of the Arrangement around February 14, 2025.

The report further emphasizes that all proposed forward-looking statements entail inherent risks and uncertainties, urging caution when considering these predictions. Coeur does not take on any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements due to subsequent events or circumstances unless required by law.

