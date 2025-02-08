CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.540-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $72.40.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,686 shares of company stock worth $2,228,084 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.