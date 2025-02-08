Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Invests $492,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.