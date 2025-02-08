Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,101 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $247.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $208.65 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.33 and its 200-day moving average is $240.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

