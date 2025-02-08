Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,042,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,323,000 after buying an additional 59,474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTV opened at $176.20 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

