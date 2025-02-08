Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 441,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 45,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $449,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,331.05. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 86,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $4,964,318.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,001,901.86. This represents a 19.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,522 shares of company stock worth $20,349,721. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $62.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

