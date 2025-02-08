Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $12.72 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,262 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $72.40.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,285.15. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,084. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.