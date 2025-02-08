Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Trading Up 315.9% – Here’s What Happened

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 315.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 1,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.