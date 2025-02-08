Choreo LLC Acquires 3,265 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,170.16. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.2 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of -65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

