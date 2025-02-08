Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 115,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 396,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,881.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 236,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 224,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

NYSE CVX opened at $152.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

