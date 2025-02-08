Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP opened at $61.97 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

