Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.30 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 27.60 ($0.34). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 27.60 ($0.34), with a volume of 123,268 shares changing hands.

Centaur Media Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.22. The firm has a market cap of £40.30 million, a P/E ratio of 926.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

