Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Trading Up 16.9% – Still a Buy?

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO – Get Free Report) traded up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. 203,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 88,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.
Cengage Learning Holdings II Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.
Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile
Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cengage Academic, Cengage Work, and Cengage Select. It offers eTextbooks; Cengage Unlimited, a subscription service for digital higher education materials; eTextbook subscription service; Cengage Infuse, an embedded course kit with a user experience for instructors; print textbooks, study guides, laboratory exercises, instructor editions, and supplemental products; and course and custom content development, and direct assistance to instructors and students for implementation and ongoing use of digital and print solutions.
