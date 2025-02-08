Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 571,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 774,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAPR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

The company has a market cap of $640.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 4.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,806,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 37,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

