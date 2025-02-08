Capital Management Associates Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 141.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $418.82 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $428.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.60. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

