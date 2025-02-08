Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Zacks reports. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 46.85%.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Up 1.2 %

CCEC stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Capital Clean Energy Carriers alerts:

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital Clean Energy Carriers

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.