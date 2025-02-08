Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 3,624 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $298.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $243.35 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.80. The firm has a market cap of $447 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

