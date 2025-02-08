Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 300 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $54.64 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Barclays increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

