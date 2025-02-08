Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 109,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 54,001 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

