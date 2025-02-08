Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $17.59 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 363,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 13,907 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE COP opened at $98.34 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

